From bald eagles to manatees: 5 famous American animals worth travelling across the US to see

Apart from being a superpower, the United States of America also boasts amazing wildlife and natural wonders. Those who enjoy experiencing the wonders of nature that the country has to offer would happily travel long distances to encounter some rare species native to this region.

Take a look at five animal species that people are willing to travel long distances just to catch a sight of them.

Bald Eagle Is there anything that professes Americana more than the bald eagle? The national bird of the USA was once facing extinction due to excessive hunting and the use of DDT. However, the conservation efforts have led to a growing population, which can now be observed at several locations.

According to blog.nature.org, the best places to spot the bald eagle are Haines in Alaska and the bluffs around the Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa. Watching them soar in the sky is a sight that is bound to tug at the patriotic and nature-loving strings of your heart.

Elk Another majestic creature native to this land, the elk has also been preserved through special conservation efforts. There is an entire refuge dedicated to this animal – the National Elk Refuge of Wyoming. Every year, a herd of around 11,000 elks comes to this area in winter after its migration through Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, and Bridger-Teton National Forest, wilderness.org reports.

This deer-like species is large in size and has huge antlers. They also have a distinctive white rump, which gives them a unique appearance. They are also known as wapiti, which means ‘white deer’ in the Shawnee language. The word ‘elk’ is used for moose in Europe, but it has come to mean this animal in the United States, as per the National Park Service’s website.

Moose One of the most spectacular creatures found in this part of the world, the moose is the largest member of the deer family. This creature has become a symbol of the northern United States. It is distinguished not just by its size but also by the unique webbed antlers it possesses.

For those interested in seeing this majestic creature in its natural habitat, try the Koyukuk National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. You may also see the moose in Maine’s Baxter State Park.

Grizzly Bear According to wilderness.org, the number of grizzlies in the wild has come down substantially in recent decades, and there are only around 1,000 to 2,000 remaining in the continental USA. They are also most commonly seen in Alaska.

This great member of the bear family can be sighted in the Swan River National Wildlife Refuge and the Ninepipe National Wildlife Refuge.

Manatee To view this amazing creature, you may need to make a journey to the Chassahowitzka National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. Unfortunately, the manatee is also an endangered species and has survived mainly due to the significant conservation efforts undertaken since the 1970s, according to wilderness.org.

Also known as ‘sea cow’, this marine species comes to the region around Florida in the winter. This is the best time to try your luck at spotting the manatee.

FAQs Which national wildlife refuge in Florida is a hotspot for manatees? The Chassahowitzka National Wildlife Refuge in Florida sees a good number of manatees every year.