From Border Collies to Poodles: 9 highly intelligent dog breeds that pick up human rules quicker than rest

Dogs are man’s best friend – they are cute, emotionally supportive, loyal, protective, and are the best companions a person can have. However, dogs also require training, and some species are faster learners than others.

Here we take a look at nine dog species that are comparatively quick learners. These species are easy to train and respond well to cues.

Golden Retriever This furry and outrageously cute species is also known for its intelligence. According to Purina.co.uk, these dogs are very quick learners and are therefore among the top performers in dog sports competitions. Not only are they very obedient, but they also pick up cues quickly and possess great emotional intelligence.

Labrador Retriever There is a reason why security agencies often use these dogs. They are not only obedient but also quick learners, often taken along on search and rescue missions. As per The Pet Doctor, this breed responds very positively to repetition, praise, and positive reinforcement. You will often see them being used as sniffer dogs by security personnel.

Doberman Pinscher One of the most intelligent dog breeds, the Doberman Pinscher is renowned for its keen observation skills. According to The Pet Doctor, this breed keeps analyzing its surroundings and deriving information. They learn very fast and need to be given puzzles and challenges to remain mentally stimulated.

German Shephard Purina.co.uk says that the German Shepherd is one of the cleverest dog breeds. That is why they are often seen as part of the security forces’ entourage. They respond very positively to training and possess great sniffing abilities. However, their intelligence means they need to be given regular challenges to remain mentally stimulated.

Border Collie A contender for the title of the smartest dog breed, Border Collies are busybodies who would create a task for themselves if not given one. They don’t just observe and analyze, they also strategize. Hence, they need to be given mental tasks every day.

Belgian Malinois A breed often used by security agencies, the Malinois is among the quickest learners and also maintains an almost-telepathic level of communication with its handlers, according to Purina.co.uk. They are very motivated and hence, need to be dealt with by experienced handlers.

Papillon A pocket-sized dynamo, Papillon is small but fiercely intelligent. They are very keen observers and were originally bred to weed out rats and pests. They are described by The Pet Doctor as the smartest breed among toy dogs and excel in training.

Shetland Sheepdog Purina.co.uk says that the Shetland sheepdog can learn a new command in less than five repetitions. They are used as sheepdogs for a reason. Their herding instinct is so strongly ingrained that they reportedly even herd their own families. This breed is also incredibly obedient.

Poodle The Pet Doctor reports that this breed is very quick to memorize sequences and copy behaviours. This is the reason why they excel at obedience rings and are a great companion to humans. Their quick learning ability and intelligence, not to forget their cuteness, make them very popular.

FAQs Why do Border Collies require mental activities every day? Border Collies are highly intelligent and require regular mental stimulation.

