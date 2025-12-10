From hippos to scorpions, the surprising wild animals behind the highest human death tolls

When people think of deadly animals, the mind usually goes to large predators, like lions, sharks, and wolves. But according to BBC Wildlife, the animals responsible for the most human deaths each year are often not the biggest or the most dramatic. Many are small, common and deadly because of disease or venom rather than brute force.
Here are eight of the wild animals that kill the most humans each year, based on BBC Wildlife’s reporting.
Estimated deaths per year: 500
Hippos are responsible for more human deaths in Africa than lions. BBC Wildlife notes that they are highly aggressive and extremely territorial. Many fatal encounters happen when hippos charge boats, capsize them and attack people in the water. With their size, speed and powerful jaws, hippos are among the deadliest land mammals on Earth.
Estimated deaths per year: 500
Often seen as gentle giants, elephants can be deadly when they come into conflict with humans. According to BBC Wildlife, habitat loss and farmland expansion have increased encounters. Elephants may trample or gore people while defending territory or raiding crops. One blow is often enough to kill.
Estimated deaths per year: 1,000
The saltwater crocodile is the largest living reptile and one of the few predators known to actively hunt humans. BBC Wildlife reports that these crocodiles are fast, powerful, and highly aggressive. Once targeted, survival chances are low, especially in water.
Estimated deaths per year: 2,500
These parasitic worms kill through infection rather than attack. BBC Wildlife explains that people become infected by ingesting eggs through contaminated food or water. The worms live inside the human intestine and cause a disease called ascariasis, leading to severe complications and death.
Estimated deaths per year: 2,600
Scorpion stings are often accidental, happening when people step on them or put on shoes where scorpions are hiding. BBC Wildlife notes that venom from around 25 scorpion species can be fatal to humans, with the Indian red scorpion considered the most lethal.
