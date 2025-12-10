From jellyfish to gulper eels, meet glowing sea creatures that light up ocean’s darkest zones with shimmering displays

Glowing sea animals use a chemical process called bioluminescence for crucial life functions, including communication, attracting prey, or defense. The ocean is home to a host of glowing creatures, from anglerfish to jellyfish.

This glow is possible due to luciferin, the key light-producing ingredient. Some animals produce their own luciferin, while others absorb the necessary substance from bacteria in their diet.

Here we take a detailed look at some animals that transform the deep-sea's total darkness into a dazzling light show.

Gulper Eel A report published by A-Z Animals claimed that at a depth of up to 3,000 meters, the gulper eel has a bioluminescent organ and this animal might use the glow-in-the-dark organ for attracting prey, seeking mates, or distracting predators.

Firefly squid According to Forbes, this small-scale three-inch squid lives for approximately a year and dies immediately after breeding. The article further noted that small photophores on its body produce a blue bioluminescence, visible between March and June in Toyama Bay, Japan, as a vast collection of squid comes to the surface to mate.

Tomopteris Tomopteris, also known as the gossamer worm, swims at ocean depths around the world and it is one of the few that glows yellow instead of blue or green, as reported by A-Z Animals. The light shines from its body to its foot-like appendages, which researchers call parapodia and the tomopteris also release light from its appendages while it is releasing its eggs, claimed the article published by A-Z Animals.

Jellyfish According to CURIOUSTEM, around 50 per cent of jellyfish can produce light, and they use bioluminescence primarily to defend against predators.

Comb Jelly As per A-Z Animals, a comb jelly lives in the open ocean and it uses eight rows of comb-like plates with infused cilia on them in order to move through the water.

FAQs 1. What makes glowing sea animals produce light? Glowing sea creatures use a chemical reaction called bioluminescence. This process is powered by luciferin, a light-producing molecule. Some species make their own luciferin, while others absorb it from bacteria living inside their bodies.

2. Why do deep-sea animals glow in the dark? Bioluminescence helps marine animals communicate, attract prey, and defend themselves. Species like gulper eels, firefly squid, jellyfish and comb jellies use their light to confuse predators, signal mates or lure food in the dark ocean depths.