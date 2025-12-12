Gastroenterologist recommends 10 foods to protect you from colon cancer: Berries, lentils, garlic, yoghurt and more

Colon cancer has become one of the most prevalent gastrointestinal cancers, with an increasing number of instances occurring in younger people. This has prompted medical professionals to take a closer look at the daily behaviours that affect colon health. Doctors believe that a balanced diet can prevent something as serious as colon cancer.

In a recent post on Instagram, gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi has prescribed 10 foods that lower the risks of colon cancer.

10 foods that can protect you from Colon Cancer Beans and lentils These legumes are rich in resistant starch and dietary fibre, which accelerates the passage of waste through the colon and nourishes good microorganisms. Resistant starch is broken down by gut microorganisms into short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, which may help maintain healthy colon cells and lessen inflammation. Higher legume intake (100 g/day) was linked to about a 21% decreased risk of colorectal cancer compared with the lowest intake group, according to a major meta-analysis published in the European Journal of Epidemiology.

Broccoli and cruciferous veggies Glucosinolates found in cruciferous vegetables produce sulforaphane and other substances that are believed to aid in the detoxification of carcinogens, lower inflammation, and promote colon cell repair.

Berries Antioxidants found in berries, such as anthocyanins, help counteract free radicals and lower oxidative stress, two things that contribute to the growth of tumours. According to a study, 25 patients with colorectal cancer experienced a 7 per cent reduction in cancer cell growth after receiving bilberry extract treatment for seven days.

Oats, barley, and quinoa Since these whole grains are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, they reduce the exposure of colon cells to carcinogens. Soluble fibre also takes care of gut bacteria that create protective short-chain fatty acids.

Leafy greens Rich in folate and antioxidants, spinach, kale, and other greens support DNA repair and lessen oxidative stress in colon cells. Additionally, its fibre encourages consistency and a balanced microbiota.

Garlic Sulfur-containing substances and flavonoids found in garlic are believed to lessen intestinal inflammation and prevent the development of carcinogens.

Onions Like garlic, onions are high in flavonoids and prebiotic fibres that promote a healthy gut flora, which is essential for colon and immune system function.

Tomatoes Lycopene and carotenoids, which are antioxidants found in tomatoes, may shield cells from oxidative DNA damage that can cause cancer.

Yoghurt and fermented foods Yoghurt, kefir, and kimchi are examples of probiotic foods that promote a balanced gut flora, which can reduce inflammation and enhance intestinal barrier function.

Nuts and seeds Healthy fats, phytosterols, and antioxidants found in nuts and seeds may reduce inflammation and promote a balanced microbiota. Each daily serving of nuts was linked to a roughly 33 per cent decreased risk of colorectal cancer in certain groups, according to a comprehensive review published in the European Journal of Epidemiology.

