Hamish Linklater on playing two sides of himself in Gen V Season 2 finale's shocking twist

Hamish Linklater discussed the complex and emotional challenge of playing two very different characters in Gen V Season 2 in an exclusive interview with Cinemablend. The Amazon Prime Video series, a spin-off from The Boys, surprised fans when it revealed that the mysterious Cipher was actually Dr. Thomas Godolkin, who had been controlling an innocent man named Doug Brightbill. This twist, which came in the finale episode, gave audiences a new perspective on Linklater’s performance and the layered nature of the show’s story.

Advertisement

Linklater, sharing his thoughts in the interview, said that handling two characters in one storyline was a factor that literally took him beyond his usual limits. He recalled being extremely nervous before he presented his first version of Doug to the team, and he admitted, "I was sweating it, I didn't know if it was going to be good enough or weird enough." As a result of the dual role, he had to switch between the lively side of the antagonistic, fashionable Cipher and the depressed, doleful Doug.

Bringing depth to Cipher and Doug Cipher, the confident and manipulative villain, represents control and superiority, while Doug embodies innocence and emotional pain. For years, Doug lived as a passenger in his own body, forced to watch as Godolkin used his powers to commit atrocities. Linklater’s ability to capture these opposing forces made the twist even more impactful. According to him, the team wanted to highlight how trauma lingers even when the victim isn’t to blame. “The body keeps the score,” Linklater said, appreciating how the writers gave Doug emotional closure through his repeated apology, “I’m sorry,” throughout the finale.

Advertisement

A powerful finale Gen V Season 2's final episode aired on October 22, 2025, and it delves further into Doug’s story and what comes after Cipher’s manipulation. The series is a mix of dark comedy, action, and thriller atmosphere with a focus on the themes of power, control, and guilt among the supes. Many people have remarked that Linklater's acting really brings an additional layer of emotion to a very heavy storyline.

FAQs Who does Hamish Linklater play in Gen V Season 2? He plays both Cipher and Doug Brightbill, whose identities are revealed to be linked.

When does the Gen V Season 2 finale release? The finale premieres on October 22, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement