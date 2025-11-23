Travel is important for relaxation and mental health. However, it is often challenging to make the most of your numbered days when you are on a vacation. Here are a few tips to make your travel smooth and fun in 2025.

Opt for open-jaw tickets Open-jaw tickets save time while flying into and out of cities. You can fly into Copenhagen, Denmark, and depart from Malmö, Sweden, via a 35-minute train across the Øresund Bridge. Alternatively, you can see both cities in a single day by taking the Eurostar between London (UK) and Paris (France) in just two hours and fifteen minutes. When booked 60–90 days in advance, airlines like Lufthansa and Air France frequently charge open-jaw costs that are comparable to round-trip rates.

Take the FlixBus to Mozart's birthplace Passport checks are no longer required in 27 European nations that are part of the Schengen Area, enabling smooth train and bus travel. It takes less than two hours to travel by FlixBus from Salzburg, Austria, to Munich, Germany, making it the perfect way to visit Mozart's birthplace and enjoy the Oktoberfest. The Friendship Bridge in Southeast Asia allows trains to travel 15 minutes across the Mekong from Vientiane, Laos, to Nong Khai, Thailand. Both routes are under $15 and run every day.

Take a Danube catamaran from Vienna A few of Europe's famous rivers serve as international boundaries. The Rhine is part of the border between France and Germany, and river cruises from Basel to Amsterdam dock in Strasbourg, France, and Speyer, Germany, on consecutive days. In a similar vein, it takes only 75 minutes for a Danube catamaran, a type of boat, to travel from Vienna, Austria, to Bratislava, Slovakia. There are no extra customs or visa requirements for these routes within the Schengen area.

Drive a rental car from Vancouver to Seattle Most Schengen land borders are open to travellers with a valid EU or international driver's license. Take a leisurely 90-minute drive through wine country from Ljubljana, Slovenia, to Trieste, Italy. Typically, one-way drop-off costs fall between €50 and €100. In North America, travelling across the Peace Arch crossing from Vancouver, Canada, to Seattle, USA, takes roughly 2.5 hours and is similarly easy.

Explore microstates via buses The microstates of Europe are ideal detours. Vatican City is completely contained within Rome (Italy) and has been independent since 1929. Buses travel from Rimini to San Marino and from L'Hospitalet- Gén-l'Andorre (France) to Andorra, which is tucked away between France and Spain. Visitors with valid Schengen tourist visas are permitted access into all three without the need for further documentation.

FAQs What is a Danube catamaran? A Danube catamaran is a type of boat that travels from Vienna, Austria, to Bratislava, Slovakia.

Which airlines offer open-jaw tickets? Lufthansa and Air France offer open-jaw tickets.