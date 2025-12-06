'I want to share something…' XG’s Cocona comes out as transmasculine and non-binary, reveals undergoing top surgery

Cocona, who is part of the famous hip-hop and R&B band XG, has come out as ‘transmasculine’ and ‘non-binary’. The musician put out a post on Instagram where the announcement was made.

Cocona comes out as transmasculine “Today, I turned 20. As I reach this new chapter in my life, I want to share something that’s been in my heart for a long time. I am AFAB transmasculine non-binary. Earlier this year, I had top surgery,” Cocona said on XG’s account.

“I was born and perceived as female, but that label never represented who I truly am. I live in a way that feels more masculine and true to who I am,” the statement further read.

The famous rapper added that it has been the support of the band’s other members and XG’s producer that has allowed this transformation. This suggests that the band will remain united and continue to perform as before.

What is top surgery? According to Transcare, top surgery can also be called ‘masculinizing chest reconstruction’. This surgery is performed to reconfigure the skin and tissue of the chest area to make it look like a male chest. This is regarded as a gender-affirming surgery for transmasculine persons.

Two other names given to this surgery are subcutaneous mastectomy, male/masculinizing chest contouring, the website informs.

This is a complex medical procedure that requires a detailed assessment by the surgeon before actually operating on the patient. Those who seek to undergo this operation may also require a mental health clearance certification.

The website also suggests that the Body Mass Index (BMI) of the person undergoing this procedure should be below 32. Those who are above 40 also need to have a mammogram performed within the past year.

After the surgery has been performed, the post-operative care is elaborate. The dressings have to be kept dry, and the person may experience itching or shooting pain occasionally during the recovery period.

At least a week’s rest is required after surgery, and water has to be kept away from the dressings for two weeks. Regular post-operative visits to the doctor are also necessary. The protocols followed for such operations can come from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health SOC (Standards of Care).

FAQs Who is Cocona? Cocona is a rapper and member of the band XG.

What kind of music is XG known for? XG is known for music inspired by both hip-hop and R&B.