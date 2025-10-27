‘It: Welcome to Derry’ episode 2 gets early HBO Max release ahead of Sunday for Halloween

HBO​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Max is giving horror lovers an early treat this Halloween: the second episode of ‘It: Welcome to Derry’ will be available for streaming on Friday, 31 October. This is way ahead of the local TV premiere, which will be on Sunday, 2 November. Generally, the new episodes of the prequel series, which are also a simultaneous HBO and HBO Max release, are aired every Sunday at 9 PM ET.

However, this week, due to Halloween, the airing time has been changed so that streaming subscribers can have a sneak peek before those who have cable access. Following this altered release, the show will be going back to its usual Sunday schedule with the third episode coming up on 9 November and the season finale scheduled for 14 December 2025.

What makes ‘It: Welcome to Derry’ stand out The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ series serves as a prequel to “It” and “It Chapter Two”, delving into the Pennywise origin story in the eerie town of Derry, Maine. Set in 1962, it follows the disappearance of Matt Clemens and the Hanlon family's arrival; thus, a scary chain of events takes place. The series has a 77% critic rating and 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series places a heavy emphasis on atmosphere and faithful adaptation, drawing on the lore established by Stephen King's novels and earlier films. The critics and audience agree that the actors' performances, in particular, Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, are the main factor that makes the story have such a scary effect.

Schedule details and viewer options Episode 2 streaming early only on HBO Max (Friday, 31 October)

Linear HBO TV premiere still set for Sunday, 2 November at 9 PM ET

Normal Sunday release resumes with episode 3 and onward, finishing on 14 December

For viewers, the early release is exclusive to streaming; cable and satellite subscribers must wait until the scheduled HBO air date.

Show reception and notable elements The horror series adapts Stephen King's universe for television, maintaining the original tone, setting, and unsettling atmosphere. Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise, and reviewers cite the show’s successful balance of scary moments with dramatic storytelling.

FAQs Q: When is episode 2 available on HBO Max? Friday, 31 October 2025, ahead of the regular Sunday slot.

Q: Does the early release affect cable viewers? No, cable and satellite viewers will see episode 2 on Sunday at 9 PM ET.