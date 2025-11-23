Planning a winter break? These five cities ranked highest with travellers this year

Travel always sounds great fun until you have been given the responsibility to pick the destination. As the holiday season is near and you are planning to head out for a vacation, take a look at these places that ranked the highest in the Travel + Leisure list, released earlier this year. The top five cities in the list hit all the basics - food, culture, comfort - and the mix this year is solid enough that you do not need to overthink your plans.

Here is a look at the top five cities from the list that you can add to your travel bucket list:

1. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico - Readers’ Score: 93.33 San Miguel stays at No. 1, and no one seems surprised. The Mexican city has colonial architecture, laid-back streets, and easy walkability. Art studios sit next to cafes. Markets run late into the night. Hotels - from small boutique stays to restored heritage homes - push the city's appeal even higher. The city is home to creativity and calm in a way few places manage today.

2. Chiang Mai, Thailand - Readers’ Score: 91.94 Chiang Mai draws travellers who want a big city with a slower pulse. Tour the Old City temples, especially Wat Phra Singh and Wat Chedi Luang, whenever you visit here. The food scene stays strong - from street vendors to local chefs doing modern plates. Visitors also like how easy the city feels compared to larger Thai metros. It is scenic without being cut off and busy without being chaotic.

3. Tokyo, Japan - Readers’ Score: 91.39 Tokyo remains a favourite for travellers who want order and energy in the same place. Travellers have consistently praised the city’s reliability - trains run on time, neighbourhoods hold strong identities, and food ranges from ramen counters to high-end tasting rooms without losing quality. For some peace and quiet, one must visit Asakusa and the Senso-ji Temple for classic Tokyo atmosphere. On the other hand, you can spend time in Shibuya or Shinjuku just to feel the city at full speed.

4. Bangkok, Thailand - Readers’ Score: 91.34 Bangkok ranks just behind Tokyo, driven by its mix of tradition and intensity. The city runs hot - in food, nightlife, markets, culture - and travellers love it for exactly that. It remains one of the most flavourful stops in Asia, with hotels and riverfront spaces now drawing a new wave of visitors. Do not miss out on a river boat ride on the Chao Phraya to see the city from the water.

5. Jaipur, India - Readers’ Score: 91.33 Jaipur cracks the top five, edging past cities like Florence and Cape Town. Travellers credit its palaces, markets and heritage hotels. The city offers texture - stone, colour, noise - without losing the warmth that anchors Rajasthan’s appeal. For first-time travellers, Amer Fort is a must-visit. You can shop for affordable textiles and jewellery in the old city markets. Make sure to also stop by Hawa Mahal for a quick photo and a walk around the neighbouring streets.

FAQS Was any Indian city in the Travel + Leisure list? Yes, Jaipur made it to the top five.