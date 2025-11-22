Kasauli to Morni Hills: 5 offbeat destinations near Delhi to escape pollution and enjoy a long weekend

Delhi’s air quality continues to be in the ‘very poor’ category. This has prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to announce that some measures that are part of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) Stage 4 would now be taken under the third stage itself. This comes as Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 360 on Saturday morning, and the situation is expected to worsen in the coming days.

While the pollution in the national capital is dominating headlines, there are several locations nearby that are perfect for a long weekend. If you are looking for a short vacation to escape the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, here are some destinations under 300 km that you can visit.

Nainital, Uttarakhand: About 300 km from the national capital, this town is one of India’s most popular hill stations. For weekend travellers and nature lovers, Nainital is the perfect spot to indulge in some long walks or hiking on some easy trails. The Naini Lake and Snow View Point are must-visit spots.

Mussoorie and Landour, Uttarakhand: Mussoorie is known as the “Queen of Hills” for its charming landscapes and fresh mountain air. Visit Landour, located near the hill station, to experience cool mornings in the backdrop of Deodar forests and quaint forests. This can be a great destination to enjoy some peace and quiet on a long weekend.

Morni Hills, Haryana: The only hill station in the state, Morni Hills boasts of peaceful views, quiet forest trails, and gentle hills. If you are keen to enjoy a pollution-free weekend but don’t wish to travel too far, visit Morni Hills for a calm and relaxing holiday.

Corbett, Uttarakhand: Famous for the Jim Corbett National Park, the place is not just a spot for nature lovers. Corbett also offers lodges in pollution-free ecological zones. Visitors can enjoy long, quiet walks, the soothing sounds of the river and starry skies.

Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh: Kasauli is perfect for a mini-getaway if your focus is wellness. Visit the Manki Point Air Force Station for its panoramic views or enjoy the clean air on the Gilbert Trail; there’s something for everyone.

