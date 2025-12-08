Kate Winslet slams rising beauty pressures and weight-loss drug obsession in candid chat

Kate Winslet said she feels unnerved by the speed at which cosmetic procedures and weight loss drugs have worked their way into everyday life, especially for young women who have not even figured out who they are yet. Speaking to The Times, the actor said the beauty pressure she sees in 2025 feels “terrifying,” and that the rise of injectable treatments has left too many people “look the same”.

One line from her interview cut straight through the noise: “If a person’s self-esteem is so bound up in how they look, it is frightening.”

Winslet said she loves seeing women “dressed how they want, whichever shape”, but she is troubled by how quickly weight-loss medications have become a go-to fix. She wonders if anyone truly grasps the risks. “The disregard for one’s health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever,” she added.

Kate Winslet on ageing with no filters and tweaking For Winslet, the most painful shift is not the procedures themselves but how normal they have become. She explained that a little room is left for a real face, real skin, or a real life lived on it. She told The Times that she has never undergone cosmetic work, adding, “My favourite thing is when your hands get old – that’s life, in your hands.”

She said the most beautiful women she knows are in their seventies, but she worries that “young women have no concept of what being beautiful actually is.”

Kate Winslet's new chapter behind the camera The recent premiere event for Goodbye June also marked Winslet’s first outing as a director, something she had not expected until her son Joe handed her a script he had written during a course.

“He said to me, ‘I’ve written this thing… would you read it?’” she recalled, according to Hello! Magazine.

She read it, paused, and realised the story worked. And more than that, she felt the push she had been giving other women for years - encouraging them to take up space in rooms that rarely made room for them - bouncing back onto her. “So in my 50s, I did it,” she said.

At the premiere, Winslet credited her crew for making the film feel “incredibly real,” adding that their contributions left her “overwhelmed.”

FAQs What did Kate Winslet call “terrifying”? She used the word for rising beauty pressure, cosmetic procedures and weight-loss drugs.

Has Kate Winslet had cosmetic procedures? No, she said she has not undergone any.