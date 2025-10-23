Kim Kardashian says she had a bit of ‘Stockholm syndrome’ during marriage to Kanye West

During the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 07, Kim Kardashian opened up about her seven-year-long relationship with ex-husband Kanye West. Kardashian shared on the premiere of season 7 that she always felt the pressure to protect and help her ex-husband during his public outbursts until one of their four children witnessed him doing so.

Kim Kardashian on her marriage to Kanye West In a confessional, the mother of four kids was asked what was going on in her mind when she saw West behaving oddly, to which Kardashian replied, “My poor kids, everyone around can handle it, but like, protect my babies.” Kardashian further elaborated that her children are her priority and she wants to protect them, revealing that recently one of her children had heard about West’s erratic behavior in public, as per Page Six.

She further said that she felt she had a bit of ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ and always felt bad for West and wanted to protect him. “I always felt like I had a little bit of Stockholm syndrome, to where I always felt really bad and always protected [him] and always wanted to help [him].”

Kardashian further admitted that for the first time she felt that it wasn’t her responsibility to take care of him."I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [him]," she said, revealing she would think to herself, "I should’ve stuck it out" or “I could’ve helped,” but “this was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally. It is so f------ sad,” said Kardashian

“I mean, I have psoriasis again."I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.” Kardashian expressed further on how stressed she felt.

Kim Kardashian is addressing a false narrative During the episode, Kardashian took the chance of addressing the narrative that has been going on the internet, which said that 'she has the luxury of walking away and not dealing with him ever again.' “That’s not my reality. This person — we have 4 kids together. It’s very confusing, because it’ll be all this talk on the internet of like, ‘I’m keeping the kids.’ He’s never once called and asked [to see them]." Kardashian said.

She further elaborated that it’s a divorce, not a kidnapping, and Kanye has not reached out in a while to see the kids. "But then I’ll wake up, and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids," she continued. "When it’s not true and not rational, I just have to … I can’t engage all the time. It’s a divorce — not a kidnapping.” Kardashian continued.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West relationship timeline Reality television star Kim Kardashian and rapper and pop singer Kanye West began dating each other in 2012. The two got married in 2014 and decided to separate in 2021. Kardashian and West share four children, named North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

