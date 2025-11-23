Looking for a weekend getaway from Delhi? These 10 places perfectly fit the bill for solo travellers

If you are a solo traveller looking for a quick weekend getaway from Delhi, there are plenty of options to consider. From the Himalayan foothills to the deserts of Rajasthan, there are several options for adventurous tourists that are both unique and exciting.

Here are 10 places you can visit over the weekend from Delhi. These getaways allow a much-needed respite from the daily grind of a metropolis and also the opportunity to breathe in some fresh, clean air.

Rishikesh Renowned for its crystal clear waters and rafting facilities, Rishikesh is located in the Tehri district of Uttarakhand. People travelling by road from Delhi will take around five hours to reach this Himalayan town.

It abounds in both religious significance and adventure sports facilities. You can explore the beautiful temples here or try the adrenaline rush-inducing activities like bungee jumping or rafting.

Manali Another magnificent Himalayan town, Manali is full of scenic views. The forests are filled with deodar, oak, fir and pine trees. You can also try adventure sports here. Located around 500 kilometres from Delhi, a trip to Manali can leave you feeling refreshed and reenergized.

Neemrana Just 121 kilometres from Delhi, Neemrana is known for its ancient fort, which has been turned into a luxury resort. The town has a great combination of rich history, stunning architecture and delicious food.

Lansdowne This charming little town offers a quintessential Himalayan experience. Dotted with remains of colonial times, this place allows a great experience for those seeking to hike, go bird watching, or just soak in the vibe of the oak and pine forests present here.

Mussoorie Among the most famous hill stations of India, Mussoorie is known for its lakes, scenic viewpoints and mountains. This place has managed to preserve the pristine beauty of the Himalayan surroundings.

Kuchesar If you are not looking to visit the mountains but rather stay on the plains during your weekend getaway, then Kuchesar in Uttar Pradesh is the place for you. Located in the Bulandshahr district, this place is known for its green fields and a mud fort built by the Jat rulers long ago.

Kesroli Located around 160 kilometres from Delhi, Kesroli is also part of the Alwar district of Rajasthan and is known primarily for a fort that has existed for over six centuries. The fort here has been turned into a luxury resort, making it a perfect weekend destination for those who want to enjoy a royal-themed vacation.

Agra Just over 200 kilometres from Delhi, Agra is not just famous for the Taj Mahal. The tomb of Akbar, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, and a lot more await visitors here. And if you do visit, don’t forget to enjoy Bedmi Poori and aloo sabji along with jalebis in the morning.

Bhangarh Want a spooky experience? Then head to the famous fort town of Bhangarh, believed by many to be the most haunted place in India. And if you are not one for supernatural occurrences, Bhangarh still has other attractions. The fort is a great archaeological site too.

Chamba A small town in Uttarakhand, Chamba has retained its natural beauty. Famous for its apple and apricot orchards, it is the perfect getaway to refresh your mind and lungs after a hectic week.

FAQs Which state is Chamba located in? It is in the state of Uttarakhand.

How far is Rishikesh from Delhi? The town is around 260 kilometres.