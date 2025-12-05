Ludhiana bride stuns guests by driving herself after bidaai as groom chants ‘Ram Ram’

Every wedding has a moment that steals the show. For Ludhiana’s Bhawni Talwar Verma, that moment arrived right after the ‘bidaai’ - the point when most brides struggle to even walk straight under heavy jewellery and layers of lehenga. Bhawni skipped the hesitation, walked straight to the car and took the driver’s seat as if this had been her plan all along. The clip jumped across feeds within hours, mostly because it felt like a sharp, funny break from the usual teary send-offs.

Advertisement

The groom looked equal parts amused and anxious as she adjusted herself behind the wheel. He stood outside for a second, unsure if this was really happening, until she nudged him with a quick, teasing line: “Betho, jana nahi hai ghar. (Sit. Don’t you want to reach home)” He finally climbed in.

Groom chants “Ram Ram” as bride drives in full shaadi attire The drive began with another unexpected twist - the groom quietly chanting “Ram Ram” like he was preparing for the ride of his life. He cracked, “Ghar pahuchna hai,” which set off another round of banter. Bhawni shot back saying, “Kal se you should start backcounting,” while laughing through the exchange as the car rolled forward.

Advertisement

The video shows her cruising in full bridal gear: chooda, kalire, everything in place, not a hint of hesitation. Her confidence turned what should have been a routine exit into a moment people genuinely wanted to rewatch. The clip kept circulating because it was not dramatic - it was just fun, controlled, and incredibly relatable.

Also Read | IndiGo disruption: Newlywed couple forced to attend own reception online

Netizens react Once the video caught momentum, the comments section had a number of reactions. One user wrote, “Mzaa hi aa gaya dekh kr. You rock, girl!” Someone else added, “Love the attitude… blessings to both.”

Another joined in, “New list added for my wedding. More power to you.”

A viewer laughed, “Yeh toh mere he future plans hai. Love it.”

Others praised the groom too. One comment read, “Hats off to the man who gives great importance to his wife.”

Advertisement

A different user wrote, “Confidence behn. Can’t wait to recreate.”