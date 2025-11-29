Man’s quiet lunch break turns into viral 'Disney moment' as a squirrel helps open his tiffin

A quiet lunch break turned into a magical moment when a squirrel decided to join a man and even help him open his tiffin. The adorable interaction, captured by Instagram user Devansh Barua, is melting hearts on social media and going viral for all the right reasons.

The squirrel that stole the show The video starts with Devansh sitting outside with his red lunchbox on his lap. Before he can even open it, a tiny squirrel runs up to him without any hesitation. Instead of keeping its distance like most animals, this fearless squirrel climbs right onto its lap and puts its paws on the tiffin as if trying to open it itself, like something out of a Disney movie.

Devansh doesn’t move the squirrel away; instead lets it stay and even plays along. He slowly opens the lunchbox while the squirrel watches every move with curiosity. As he takes out his food, the little creature leans in further, looking to see what’s inside.

The sweetest moment comes when Devansh breaks off a small piece of roti and offers it to his lunch partner. With zero fear, the squirrel takes the piece from his hand and starts munching while sitting right next to him. Throughout the entire encounter, Devansh has a big smile on his face, clearly enjoying the rare and heartwarming scene.

Internet calls it a ‘Disney Princess’ moment Viewers are loving the video. One commented, “Congratulations. You’re a Disney princess now.” Another said, “She’s more excited to see what’s in the lunch box.”

Many pointed out how wild animals don’t trust humans so easily, saying animals can sense good energy. Some said the squirrel has probably adopted Devansh and will come every day for lunch. Others said it’s a reminder of how beautiful and simple animal connections can be when we are kind to them.

FAQs 1. Why did the squirrel go viral in the lunch video? The squirrel went viral because it fearlessly approached a man, helped him open his tiffin, and shared his food, creating a heartwarming, Disney-like moment.