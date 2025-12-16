Melting potatoes: This easy recipe delivers crispy edges, soft centers and big comfort food flavor

Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, this buttery potato dish turns simple ingredients into a crowd-pleasing favorite.

Published16 Dec 2025, 06:54 PM IST
This popular buttery potato dish is a must-have at your dinner table.
This popular buttery potato dish is a must-have at your dinner table.(Pixabay)

Melting potatoes are quickly becoming a must-have side dish for home cooks who want comfort food with a touch of elegance. With their golden crust and tender, creamy center, these potatoes are easy to make and hard to resist. Perfect for both special occasions and everyday meals, this recipe is sure to win hearts at the dinner table.

What are melting potatoes?

Melting potatoes come from the French dish fondant potatoes. Thick potato slices are first cooked in butter and oil until golden, then baked in the oven with broth and herbs. This way, the potatoes turn crispy on the outside but stay soft and tasty on the inside.

Ingredients

2 lb Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch slices

1½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

4 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth (or vegetable broth)

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped

1 tsp fresh thyme, chopped

How to make it? Step-by-step method

Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C).

Season potato slices with salt and black pepper.

Heat butter and olive oil in an ovenproof skillet until bubbling.

Add potatoes and cook without stirring until golden on one side.

Flip potatoes and cook until the second side is golden.

Add broth, garlic, rosemary, and thyme to the skillet.

Transfer skillet to the oven and bake until potatoes are tender and sauce reduces.

Remove from the oven, drizzle with pan juices, and serve hot.

Perfect for any meal

Melting potatoes go well with roast chicken, grilled steak, burgers, or vegetarian dishes. They make even simple meals feel special and are perfect for holiday dinners or family get-togethers.

Storage and reheating tips

You can keep leftover melting potatoes in an airtight box in the fridge for up to three days. Reheating them in the oven helps bring back their crispy outside and buttery taste.

Rich, comforting, and easy to prepare, melting potatoes are a recipe everyone will love and want to make again.

FAQs

What are melting potatoes?

Melting potatoes are thick potato slices that are browned in butter and then baked with broth and herbs until crispy outside and soft inside.

Which potatoes are best for melting potatoes?

Yukon Gold potatoes are best because they have a creamy texture and hold their shape while cooking.

Can melting potatoes be made vegetarian?

Yes, simply replace chicken broth with vegetable broth to make the recipe vegetarian.

