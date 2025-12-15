'Messi should be given a mask': Delhi air pollution turns Argentina star’s visit into meme fest

After successful shows in Hyderabad and Mumbai, Lionel Messi arrived in the national capital on Monday, 15 December. Messi’s visit to Delhi comes as part of his highly anticipated India tour. Messi was accompanied by his two other Inter Miami teammates, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez.

The Argentine great’s appearance in the sold-out event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium came on a day when the national capital grappled with worsening air quality and a thick layer of smog. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'Severe' category, recording 452 at 8 AM, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). While Messi’s visit to Delhi did enthral football fanatics, people did not forget to express their concern about the hazardous air conditions. Some even hilariously predicted how Messi’s Delhi outing could be impacted by the disastrous air pollution.

Internet reacts to Lionel Messi’s Delhi visit “Messi has 896 career goals…Delhi's AQI will beat that,” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “With an Air Quality Index of 435 in Delhi, Messi Should be given a Mask before a Jersey.”

“Messi breathing the same air as me. At least he would know how it feels to breathe Delhi air, and it's not for the sensitive & weak people,” read another response.

Sharing a blurry image of Messi and Virat Kohli, one X user wrote, “Fans are waiting to see Virat Kohli and Leo Messi together in Delhi. Meanwhile, this is how the photo would probably look in Delhi air.”

Voicing a similar opinion, another person shared a white image and wrote, “Here is a photo of Messi and Virat Kohli in Delhi. Two GOATs.”

During his India tour, Messi interacted with politicians and celebrities, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Kolkata, Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai. The former Barcelona star even presented a signed Argentina jersey to Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri.

Chhetri, who took part in a celebrity 7-a-side exhibition game and also scored a goal, shared a warm handshake and hug with Messi.

FAQs When did Lionel Messi visit Delhi? Lionel Messi landed in Delhi today, 15 December.