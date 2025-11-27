Optical illusion challenge: Can you spot the hidden face in this eerie painting in under 10 seconds?

Optical illusion: Do you love to spot hidden details in objects? Then this optical illusion is just for you. From a well-detailed painting of a young woman in shallow and murky water, you have to locate a hidden face. If you think you are an expert at solving viral brain teasers, you should try to solve it within just 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: Find the face The challenge was uploaded by EelisKyttanen on the subreddit r/pics. At first glance, the painting depicts a bizarre and unsettling environment. In the midst of flowering water lilies and lily pads, a young woman stands in shallow, murky water. She is dressed in a delicate, ethereal ensemble comprising purple flowers, leaves, and vines that flow over her body and blend in well with the surroundings. She appears to be in mid-motion with one arm raised and the other stretching out. Meanwhile, skeleton arms and hands appear beneath the water's surface and grasp for her.

A face is subtly hidden somewhere in the painting. To win the challenge, you have to try and locate it within 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: Answer The woman's warm skin tones and the vivid greens of the growing plants are in contrast with the pale and ghostly bones. Simultaneously, a captivating yet eerie atmosphere is created by the gentle, diffused lighting and painstaking detail, which allude to themes of nature, death, and the paranormal. The immaculate details of the painting make it hard for players to spot the hidden face.

However, if you focus, you can spot the hidden face to the upper left of the painting. “Up and to the left of her head,” a user wrote in the comments section of the Reddit post. Another said the hidden face seemed like it was a “reflection of someone watching from behind”. One wrote: “Turn the picture 180 degrees, and you’ll see the face.”

Optical illusion: Benefits There are multiple benefits to solving optical illusions. These challenges are great at improving concentration and eyesight. Since most optical illusions need to be solved within seconds, they also contribute to quick thinking. At the same time, brain teasers lead us to think outside the box, which ultimately improves creativity. If you are consistent, brain teasers will also help you reduce stress and relax.