Optical illusion challenges never really get old. They trick our eyes, test our focus, yet somehow, the illusions manage to leave us stumped even when we know what to expect.

These challenges have become a regular part of online life - short bursts of fun that double as brain exercises. Whether it is spotting a hidden number or a word in disguise, these viral optical illusion challenges are designed to make you slow down and actually focus.

Optical illusion challenge: can you find the hidden numbers? The latest viral optical illusion testing people online hides two numbers -49 and 64 - somewhere in a wall of 46s. At first glance, it just looks like rows and rows of the same number - 46. But somewhere inside that pattern, two odd ones out are waiting to be found. The challenge? Find both numbers in under 10 seconds.

Optical illusion viral challenge: Can you spot the hidden numbers 49 and 64 before time runs out?

If you are feeling confident, you might want to time yourself before scrolling any further. It usually takes a few tries before your eyes catch what is really there

What makes this challenge tough is how the repeated “46” pattern tricks your brain into expecting the same number over and over again, making it easy to overlook anything that looks slightly off.

Optical illusion challenge hint revealed Need a hint? Try shifting your focus row by row instead of scanning the entire grid at once. Look closely at how the digits sit next to each other - that’s where your eyes will catch the difference.

Today's optical illusion challenge answer Here is the answer for today's optical illusion challenge. You will find the hidden number 64 in the fourth row of the tenth column. The second number, 49, is located in the ninth row of the third column.

Both the numbers - 49 and 64 - blend in so well into the grid of the number 46, that most challengers scroll past them several times before finally spotting the subtle switch.