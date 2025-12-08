Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana to Katy Perry-Orlando Bloom: Celebrity couples who got engaged but never tied the knot

In the glitzy world of celebrity romances, many couples get engaged, but not all walk down the aisle. Recently, a number of high‑profile pairs have ended their engagements and parted ways before ever tying the knot. Here’s a look at some of those stories.

Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Music composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana were set to marry on 23 November 2025. The engagement was a grand celebration. Muchhal proposed at the DY Patil Stadium, the same place where India’s women cricket team won the 2025 World Cup, and even got a tattoo of Smriti’s initials.

On 7 December 2025, the couple announced that their wedding had been called off. The decision came after a medical emergency involving Smriti’s father and later health issues for Muchhal. Also, the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Pop sensation Katy Perry and Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day, 2019, after dating for several years. They were considered one of the most glamorous celebrity couples, often spotted together at major events.

In 2025, after nearly a decade together, the couple confirmed their separation. Representatives stated they would focus on co-parenting their daughter, Daisy, keeping the split amicable.

Abdu Rozik & Amira The singer from Tajikistan, Abdu Rozik, and Amira announced plans to marry on 7 July 2025. However, the wedding was cancelled before it could take place. At that time, reports cited “cultural differences” and logistical challenges as the main reasons behind the abrupt decision.

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Nina Dobrev, the “Vampire Diaries” star, and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White got engaged in October 2024 after five years of dating. Even though they shared a strong bond, the couple split in September 2025. Insiders told People that the breakup was “mutual and respectful,” with both wanting different paths in life.

Rashmika Mandanna & Rakshit Shetty Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty got engaged in 2017, attracting a lot of media attention. Over time, however, they grew apart because of personal and professional differences and eventually ended their relationship.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January 2022 amid much media attention. Their relationship, known for public displays of affection and distinctive fashion choices, ended in 2023. Fox later confirmed the breakup, saying it was a mutual decision.

Salman Khan & Sangeeta Bijlani In the 1990s, Salman Khan and former beauty queen Sangeeta Bijlani were engaged. They even printed wedding cards and chose a date, but the wedding was suddenly called off. The reasons were never fully revealed, and both moved on with their lives separately.