Palash Muchhal shares video of dreamy proposal to Smriti Mandhana at DY Patil Stadium; watch

Music composer Palash Muchhal, brother of singer Palak Muchhal, had a sweet surprise for World Cup-winning Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Palash and Smriti are all set to get married. Ahead of their wedding, the couple shared a heart-warming moment at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Palash dropped a video of the moment on Instagram where he can be seen proposing to Smriti.

The video starts with Palash leading Smriti to the pitch. In the post, Palash can be seen kneeling and proposing to Smriti with a bouquet of roses and a ring.

“She said yes,” read the caption of the post shared by Palash.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana confirm engagement Smriti herself had confirmed her engagement to Palash recently. In a cheeky post shared on Instagram, Smriti can be seen raising her hand and showing her engagement ring.

“Bhai, bahot khush lag raha hai. Baat kya hai? [Bro, you’re looking very happy. What’s the matter],” Smriti’s India teammate Jemimah Rodrigues can be heard telling her in the Instagram Reel. Smriti’s other World Cup-winning teammates like Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy were also present in the video.

The Indian cricketers also grooved to the song Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from the 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Smriti also declared in Sanjay Dutt’s voice, "Card chhapwa le. Suit silwa le, (Get the cards printed. Get the suits tailored).”

Celebrating World Cup victory Following the Indian women’s team's triumphant run in the ODI World Cup, Palash joined Smriti in celebrating the remarkable victory. Sharing a photo of Smriti, along with the World Cup trophy, the music director-filmmaker wrote on Instagram, “Sabse aage hai hum Hindustani.”

Palash and Smriti reportedly connected through common social and professional circles, and their romance became public in 2024 when they confirmed that they were dating.

