Persimmon: 5 powerful health benefits of Ramphal that most people have never heard about

LM US Desk
Updated12 Dec 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Persimmon, also known as Ramphal, is not only tasty but also filled with nutrients that are highly beneficial for your health. This vibrant fruit is very famous among households. However, not many people are aware of its benefits. Here are a few reasons why you should include Ramphal in your diet.

5 health benefits of Ramphal

1. Rich source of antioxidants

Ramphal is loaded with antioxidants, including vitamins A and C and polyphenols, plant compounds with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These nutrients help fight oxidative stress, which can cause premature ageing, fine lines, and wrinkles. Experts suggest eating one persimmon daily to help maintain healthy skin, especially during harsh winter months.

2. Potential anti-cancer properties

While more research is required, certain compounds found in Ramphal, like acetogenins and aporphine alkaloids, have shown anti-cancer effects in laboratory studies, according to Metropolis. These compounds may help slow down the growth of some cancer cells, indicating that Ramphal could offer protective benefits in the long run.

3. Promotes healthy skin

The high vitamin C content in Ramphal helps protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals. Its dietary fibre aids digestion, which can reduce skin issues like acne and inflammation. Additionally, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial compounds in Ramphal may keep your skin clear and healthy.

4. Boosts immunity

Eating Ramphal can strengthen the immune system, thanks to its rich content of vitamin C and other antioxidants. A strong immune system is essential for fighting off illnesses and maintaining overall health. Ramphal also provides vitamins A and B, which further support immunity and general well-being.

5. Supports joint and bone health

Ramphal contains calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamins A and C, nutrients that are important for strong bones and healthy joints. Regular consumption of this fruit can reduce inflammation, support joint flexibility, and promote overall musculoskeletal health.

Incorporating Ramphal into your daily diet is an easy and tasty way to reap these health benefits. From boosting immunity to improving skin and supporting joint health, this humble fruit has a lot more to offer than most people realise.

FAQs

What is Ramphal called in English?

It is known as persimmon.

What are Ramphal fruit benefits?

It improves digestion, boosts immunity and provides better skin/hair health.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

Persimmon: 5 powerful health benefits of Ramphal that most people have never heard about
