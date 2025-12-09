Prem Chopra health update: What is severe aortic stenosis? All about its causes, effects and treatment

Actor Sharman Joshi recently revealed that his father-in-law, veteran actor Prem Chopra, was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis. Sharman has thanked the doctors for a smooth procedure and complication-free treatment.

Sharman shared that interventional cardiologist Dr Ravinder Singh Rao performed the TAVI, or Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation procedure to replace the valve without open-heart surgery.

“Dad is now home and feeling much better. We will always be thankful for the exceptional support and care he received,” he added.

Severe aortic stenosis: What to know? One of the heart conditions that people, especially those who are in their old age, need to be careful of is aortic stenosis. This ailment occurs when the aortic valve opening in the heart gets narrowed or blocked. This condition is also known as ‘failing heart valve’, in lay language.

The aortic valve pumps blood out of the heart; therefore, its blockage can affect the supply of oxygen to various parts of the body. The symptoms of this condition include shortness of breath, chest pain and even fainting. If not treated in time, the condition can turn fatal.

What is aortic valve? According to Cleveland Clinic, the aortic valve is one of four valves in the heart. It is, however, the last one that blood passes through on its way to other parts of the body. The valve has three flaps, which open and close to allow the pumping of the blood out of the heart.

Who is likely to have aortic stenosis? Aortic stenosis is most common in people above 65 years of age. It is caused by the buildup of calcium and scarring in the flap of the valve. However, it is also a disease that some may be born with due to a congenital defect called bicuspid aortic valve. In this scenario, two flaps may get fused or a flap may be missing, thereby not allowing a normal closing and opening rhythm.

One of the biggest challenges that people with this condition face is its tendency not to manifest itself in the form of clear symptoms early on. When symptoms do manifest, they can be in the form of palpitations, fatigue, swelling in the lower regions of your legs, pain in the chest, dizziness, etc.

Treatment for aortic stenosis To treat this condition, medicines may be used as a palliative. Blood thinners and diuretics may provide temporary relief. Often, surgical intervention is necessary. Aortic valve surgery involves repairing the valve. If the condition is not too serious, a valvuloplasty might be resorted to, where the valve opening would be widened.

The most effective treatment for the condition is a replacement of the valve. The replacement can be procured from a cow or a pig. A mechanical or bioprosthetic valve may also be used to treat the problem.