Premante OTT release: Netflix begins streaming the Telugu rom-com after four-week theatrical window

Telugu romantic drama Premante has made its way to streaming. The film had a brief theatrical run but is now available to watch on Netflix for those who may have missed it in theatres.

The film is backed by Rana Daggubati, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Jhanvi Narang. Popular television anchor Suma makes a supporting appearance, marking her return to films after a hiatus.

Premante available on OTT now Released earlier this year, Premante stars Priyadarshi and Anandhi in the lead roles and also marks the directorial debut of Navaneeth Sriram.

Netflix confirmed the acquisition this week through its official social media handles. The film is available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, with English subtitles also provided.

The platform shared the film’s poster along with the caption, “Andhamaina vaibhavala veduka ey kadha premante,” which loosely translates to “love being a celebration filled with moments both grand and fragile”. The OTT release comes roughly four weeks after the film’s theatrical debut.

What is Premante about? Written and directed by Sriram, Premante focuses on a married couple navigating a relationship under strain, according to Filmi Beat. The marriage is tested, particularly from a police officer whose actions begin to disrupt their lives.

As the story unfolds, the wife uncovers secrets about her husband’s past. This discovery becomes a turning point, forcing her to reassess trust, accountability, and the future of the relationship. The film explores the consequences of these revelations, rather than rushing toward a resolution, maintaining a focus on the emotional fallout and personal choices.

Positioned as a romantic drama, the film also leans heavily into the conflict within marriage, examining flaws, regret and second chances.

Premante: Cast, crew, and reception Alongside Priyadarshi and Anandhi, the supporting cast adds weight to the narrative without overpowering it. The film’s restrained approach has drawn mixed responses.

At the box office, Premante reported a domestic net collection of ₹1.55 crore, with a worldwide gross collection of approximately ₹1.95 crore. Overseas collections stood at around ₹0.15 crore, as per Sacnilk.

With its OTT release, Premante now has the chance to find a second life beyond theatres.

FAQs When did Premante release on OTT? Premante was made available on OTT on Friday, 19 December.

Where can I watch Premante online? The film is available on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.