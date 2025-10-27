Prince Harry carves a pumpkin for the first time as Meghan Markle shares family’s Halloween celebrations

Prince Harry is gearing up for Halloween as he shows off his pumpkin carving skills. Meghan Markle recently shared a video on social media on 26 October, highlighting all the preparations that their family has begun for celebrating Halloween. The reel shows her children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, enjoying the season’s preparations in a corn maze and riding a wagon, and a time-lapse of Prince Harry concentrating on carving a pumpkin, along with other moments from their family’s day out.

The time lapse shows Prince Harry drawing eyes, a nose, and a mouth on a pumpkin and cutting them carefully. Prince Harry then wipes out the pumpkin to showcase the final result. The family is accompanied by Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, and their friend Marcus Anderson in Markle’s post.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare for Halloween Meghan Markle’s reel on Sunday highlighted the spirit of Halloween. The reel showed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding hands as the family gets ready to pick pumpkin patches. While Archie was seen running around a corn maze, Lillibet was quietly placed in a pumpkin cart. Markle captioned the reel ‘Happy Sunday’ and used the 1966 track “California Dreamin'” by The Mamas & the Papas as her background music.

According to People, the reel shows the family creating jack-o-lanterns in the backyard of their Montecito, California, home. Markle often posts about her day-to-day family activities on social media. In June, she posted photos from her family’s trip to Disneyland. The Duchess and Duke of Sussex moved to California in 2020 after leaving the royal family.

Significance of Halloween in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship According to People, the festival of Halloween holds great importance in Markle and Prince Harry's relationship. The couple was spotted together at an apocalypse-themed party during 2016 Halloween, just before they decided to make their romance public. The two were dolled up as Princess Eugene and Jack Brooksbank for the party.

“The party was loud, dark, drunk — ideal. Several people did double-takes as Meg passed through the rooms, but no one looked twice at her dystopian date. I wished I could wear this disguise every day. I wished I could reuse it the next day and visit her on the set of Suits”, Prince Harry wrote about the party in his memoir titled Spare.

FAQs When did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get married? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in May 2018.

Does Prince Harry know how to carve a pumpkin? While Prince Harry, who grew up in the UK, lacks experience carving pumpkins, he does look like he's doing a good job in Markle’s reel.