Protein myth-busting for vegetarians: How much dal, paneer and curd do you actually need per day?

Dal, paneer, and curd are among the most popular food items in India. These items are prepared and consumed almost regularly in every Indian household. Here is all you should know about the ideal consumption and benefits of dal, paneer, and curd.

Dal Lentils are often overlooked, even though they are an inexpensive way of getting a wide variety of nutrients. They are packed with B vitamins, magnesium, zinc, and potassium.

One cup (about 198 grams) of cooked lentils gives your body 230 calories, 39.9 grams of carbs, and 17.9 grams of protein.

Lentils are made up of more than 25% protein, which makes them an excellent meat alternative. They are also a great source of iron, a mineral that is sometimes lacking in vegetarian diets.

Lentils are high in fibre, which supports regular bowel movements and the growth of healthy gut bacteria. Eating lentils can improve your overall gut function.

Furthermore, lentils contain a broad range of beneficial plant compounds called phytochemicals, many of which protect against chronic diseases such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Paneer Less than 2 grams of carbohydrates and 20 grams of fat and protein make up 100 grams of paneer on an average. For your body, it is a great meat substitute for a diet high in protein.

Paneer is a high-protein, low-carb food that can aid in weight loss. It lessens cravings for unhealthy snacks and prolongs feelings of fullness.

Tryptophan, an amino acid found in paneer, aids in the synthesis of insulin. Additionally, it aids in avoiding an abrupt rise in blood sugar levels. However, you may need to consult a physician and modify your diet in order to better control your blood sugar.

High zinc content in paneer helps strengthen the immune system. Additionally, it lowers the chance of contracting infections, colds, and the flu.

Curd Curd is well known for having a high calcium content, which is essential for strong bones and teeth. You can get 49% of your daily calcium requirements from one cup (245 grams) of plain, low-fat curd.

Additionally, it has a lot of B vitamins, including B2 and B12, which may help prevent heart disease and some neural tube birth abnormalities.

One cup (245 grams) of curd has around 13 grams of protein, making it a high-protein food. One of the three macronutrients that your body needs in significant quantities to maintain essential physiological processes is protein. Among other benefits, curd manages cholesterol levels, relieves digestive symptoms, like diarrhoea, bloating, and constipation. It also boosts the immune system.

FAQs What types of B vitamins does curd have? Curd has vitamins B2 and B12.

Does paneer strengthen the immune system? Yes, zinc in paneer helps strengthen the immune system.