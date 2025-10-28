Prunella Scales' cause of death: What we know as British actress known for role in Fawlty Towers dies

British actress Prunella Scales, most famous for her role in the hit sitcom ‘Fawlty Towers’, died on Monday at her home, aged 93. As per the BBC, Scales’ sons, Samuel and Joseph, informed that their mother passed away peacefully at home in London yesterday. They also added that the famous actress had been diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2013.

Advertisement

Prunella Scales' cause of death “Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday. She was 93," Scales’ sons told the PA News agency. “Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home,” they added.

Vascular dementia causes reduced blood flow to the brain. This results in an inadequate supply of oxygen and other nutrients to the organ. Symptoms like memory loss, confusion, and behavioral changes can result from this, the Cleveland Clinic website informs.

Prunella Scales’ career According to the BBC, Scales’ most famous performance was playing Sybil Fawlty in the popular British sitcom Fawlty Towers. She essayed the role of the “long-suffering and domineering wife” of Basil Fawlty.

Advertisement

Fawlty Towers first appeared on television in 1975. It enjoyed great popularity and became the defining show in Scales’ career. Later in her life, she also hosted Channel 4's Great Canal Journeys, a show that focused on waterways in the UK. This show proved surprisingly popular and ran for 10 seasons.

Scales’ sons also informed that their mother was watching her most famous television show the day before she passed away.

Prunella Scales was married to another actor, Timothy West, who passed away last year at the age of 90. Yahoo reports that West had told The Times in an interview that his wife wishes to stay at her home till her last breath, a wish she fulfilled.

“Pru loves the house and especially the garden. She wants to stay here until the end. If I go first, the services that we don’t use at the moment will probably look after her, but on my own, I don’t think I’d want to stay,” he said.

Advertisement

Scales and West were married for 60 years. She is survived by two sons and a stepdaughter, apart from seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

FAQs Who was Prunella Scales? Scales was a British actress most popularly known for playing Sybil Fawlty in the famous sitcom ‘Fawlty Towers’.

Who was Scales’ husband? She was married to Timothy West.