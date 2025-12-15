‘Real problem isn’t just pollution’: IT professional shares 6 reasons why Delhi-NCR no longer feels livable

Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, a Reddit post criticising life in Delhi-NCR has gone viral.

In the post, an IT professional, born and raised in Noida, compares the region with other popular cities, such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. “I’ve lived in Bangalore and Hyderabad for work… After seeing all this, I honestly feel Delhi NCR is done,” the person wrote.

Food quality and affordability The person said Delhi-NCR no longer stands out for food. “Apart from variety, NCR doesn’t really stand out anymore. Especially for non-vegetarians, South India easily wins,” read the post.

The poster also pointed out the high prices: “In the South, you can easily eat well for ₹100–150… Here, for ₹200, you’ll get unhygienic Moradabadi-style biryani at best.”

Job opportunities lag behind Calling himself an IT professional, the person said “there’s no comparison” in terms of tech opportunities. Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune “are way ahead of North India in tech opportunities, and pay is actually better there”.

Traffic woes are universal On traffic, the individual wrote that congestion is present everywhere. “Traffic is bad everywhere. Delhi NCR might slightly win here,” the person said, but added that “peak-hour traffic feels the same in all metros.”

Safety concerns at night Safety and nightlife were another concern. “I’m not talking about pubs or parties. I’m talking about normal life,” the post explained. Compared with Pune in Maharashtra, the person said they “saw people roaming freely at 12:30 am,” while in NCR, “you think twice before stepping out after 10–11 pm.”

Housing and rent frustrations Using sarcasm, the post said that NCR is only ahead in real estate prices: “In Gurgaon, you won’t get anything decent under ₹1–1.5 crore,” while similar homes are cheaper in Pune or Bengaluru. Rents for a 3BHK, they added, are “more or less ₹30–40k everywhere.”

Air pollution is the biggest problem The post reserved the strongest criticism for pollution. “No comparison at all,” the person wrote, noting AQI levels often reach “700+.”

He added, “The real problem isn’t just pollution, it’s how normalised it has become.”

Ending the post bluntly, the person wrote, “If you are still defending Delhi, then you haven’t visited any other city yet.” The post has sparked both agreement and debate online about the livability of the Delhi NCR region.