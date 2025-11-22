Romantic low AQI resorts and getaway spots in India that are perfect for couples’ anniversaries

The wedding season is here! While many newly married couples are planning their honeymoon, there are several others who are looking forward to making their wedding anniversaries special. Planning a vacation with your loved ones can be stressful, but choosing the right destination makes all the difference.

For couples planning to celebrate their anniversaries away from the metro cities, where pollution levels have spiked to alarming highs, here is a list of places with low AQI. These places not only give you fresh air but also create romantic settings that you will cherish forever.

Air quality plays a big role in wellness and relaxation. High pollution can ruin outdoor experiences and make travel uncomfortable. These low AQI destinations are often surrounded by forests, hills or water bodies.

Best low AQI resorts to celebrate anniversary The Serai, Chikmagalur Located in a coffee estate of Karnataka, this resort is a perfect destination for couples. This place offers you private pool villas, besides offering forest pathways with misty hill views for couples who want complete privacy, tranquility with a touch of luxury. From a poolside candle light dinner to enjoying nature walkthrough coffee plantations, this will be an experience you will never forget.

Ri Kynjai, Shillong With panoramic views of Umiam Lake and Khasi-inspired architecture, Ri Kynjai is ideal for romantic moments. Couples can have a lakeside dinner at sunset or a private boat ride while soaking in the clean air.

Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati Surrounded by Assam’s hills, this 35-acre resort offers private villas, open terraces and serene ponds. Couples can celebrate their anniversary with sunrise ceremonies, starlit dinners or quiet walks in the gardens.

The Leela Kovalam, Kerala Located above the Arabian Sea in Kerala, this resort is a perfect romantic escape for couples. With Cliffside views, fresh sea air, sunset ceremonies, seaside dinners and luxurious rooms, it will make all the moments unforgettable.

Pench Jungle Camp, Madhya Pradesh This camp near Pench National Park is a perfect getaway for couples who love nature. This camp offers comfortable forest stays, cozy bonfire evenings and unforgettable wildlife experiences, with a perfect mix of adventure, privacy and romance in a pollution free environment.

Low AQI resorts give you more than just fresh air; they give you moments of togetherness, calm and shared experiences that you will cherish forever.

FAQs What are the best low AQI resorts in India for couples? Resorts like The Serai (Chikmagalur), Ri Kynjai (Shillong), and The Leela Kovalam (Kerala) are perfect for romantic getaways with fresh air and scenic views.

Why should couples choose low AQI destinations for anniversaries? Low AQI destinations provide clean air, calm surroundings, and a peaceful environment, making celebrations more enjoyable and memorable.