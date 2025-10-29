Rosie O'Donnell asks fans for ‘prayers’ as daughter Chelsea faces prison time and an uncertain future

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell is asking fans to keep her daughter, Chelsea, in their thoughts as she faces more time behind bars. On Wednesday, 29 October, the actress posted an old photo of Chelsea on Instagram - a much younger version of her daughter smiling brightly in a pink-and-red turtleneck under a soft pink sweater.

“My child chelsea belle - before addiction took over her life - i loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future- prayers welcomed-,” O'Donnell wrote, signing off with hashtags for #addictionawareness, #love, and #family.

The post came not long after People confirmed that Chelsea’s probation had been revoked and that she was sent back to prison on 22 October. Her sentence followed a series of drug-related arrests in Wisconsin.

A long fight with addiction Speaking to People, O'Donnell shared, “I have compassion for those struggling with addiction - Chelsea was born into addiction and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children. We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed.”

Chelsea, 28, has battled addiction for years. O'Donnell adopted her as a baby. Chelsea has faced ongoing struggles that have landed her in legal trouble again and again. According to People, she was arrested three times between September and December 2024. Her first arrest came on 10 September on several felony charges, including child neglect and possession of meth.

After posting bail, she was arrested again a month later for more serious offenses - bail jumping, resisting arrest, and another meth charge. Then, in November, came a third arrest, this time for possession of methamphetamine, narcotics, and another round of bail-jumping charges.

Probation broken, sentence renewed According to People, Chelsea eventually pleaded guilty to three felony charges - resisting or obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, and meth possession. In March 2025, she was sentenced to six years of probation, with two years assigned to each charge. The court made it clear that violating any of those terms would send her straight to prison.

Her probation rules were strict - full sobriety, no drugs or alcohol, no association with other users, and no firearms. Still, just a few months later, she broke those terms, and the court revoked her probation. That is what led to her current prison sentence, according to People.

Chelsea is a mother to four kids: Skylar Rose (2018), Riley (2021), Avery Lynn (2022), and a son, Atlas (2023).

FAQs Who is Chelsea O'Donnell? She is Rosie O'Donnell’s daughter.

Why was Chelsea O'Donnell’s probation revoked? She violated the conditions of her probation.