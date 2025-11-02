SNL mocks Trump’s $350M White House remodel in hilarious ‘Property Brothers’ parody with Miles Teller

Saturday Night Live went full satire this week, taking on Donald Trump’s White House makeover in a chaotic Property Brothers crossover sketch. Host Miles Teller played both Jonathan and Drew Scott, the famous HGTV twins, arriving at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to help Trump redesign the presidential home with a budget “between $350 million and infinity.”

The sketch opened with Teller’s faux brothers tackling their “biggest challenge yet - building the new White House ballroom.” James Austin Johnson, reprising his sharp Trump impression, boasted, “I put these gold urns everywhere. Like a hundred in every room. That makes me happy. It’s very important to be happy these days. Some of it is me.”

Trump’s ‘design ideas’ get wilder by the minute Teller’s Property Brothers took a tour of the White House with Melania (played by Chloe Fineman) and Trump, complimenting her “Halloween decorations.” Melania’s dry response: “Those are for Christmas.”

From there, it only got stranger. Trump showed off a painting of himself as a soldier from Halo and talked about adding a ballroom because “Donald, he loves to dance.” He then went on about wanting to install an MMA fighting ring and “bum fights” in the backyard. “Official ones but also casual fights. Do bum fights again. Remember bum fights? We love bum fights,” Johnson’s Trump said.

Teller’s double act as the twins kept up the energy as they tried to make sense of Trump’s grand vision - one that mixed ego, gold decor, and total chaos.

‘We’re not leaving,’ says Trump in finale The sketch wrapped with Trump promising the renovation would be “ready just in time for my third term.” He added, “We want this to be our forever home. Because we’re not leaving. We’re going to be doing something called coup.”

As Teller’s characters asked about payment, Trump snapped, “Aren’t you guys from Canada?” before shouting, “ICE!” - cueing fake agents to storm the room. “There goes ICE. We like them. Spooky, very spooky. It’s a very spooky secret police thing,” Johnson’s Trump quipped, as the announcer closed with, “‘The Property Brothers.’ Only on HGTV and Truth Social.”

Watch it here:

The sketch drew laughs for its over-the-top absurdity, mixing SNL’s political edge with pop-culture parody - the kind that hits both fans of the show and followers of Trump’s post-presidency antics.

