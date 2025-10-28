Travis Kelce celebrates 100th touchdown with Taylor Swift’s viral Ophelia dance — watch her reaction

Travis Kelce knows how to turn a milestone into a moment. During Monday night’s win over the Washington Commanders, the Kansas City Chiefs star hit his 100th career touchdown and then busted out The Fate of Ophelia dance - the same one blowing up on TikTok from Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl. At that moment, the crowd went wild, but the real highlight came from the stands.

Taylor, watching from her suite with Brittany Mahomes, was caught smiling and clapping, clearly proud of her fiancé.

Watch the video here:

Fans online did not waste a second tying it all together. “He keeps it 100,” one wrote, quoting both the lyric and his career milestone. Others called it the most Swift-coded celebration in NFL history.

Fans spot a nod to The Life of a Showgirl The moment hit deeper for fans who know the story behind The Life of a Showgirl. The Fate of Ophelia track was long rumored to be about Kelce - the calm in the storm, the one who steadied Swift during her most chaotic fame cycles. Seeing him dance to it after scoring his 100th was pure full-circle energy.

The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, dropped earlier this month and instantly became one of her most personal records yet.

Just about a week before the album’s release, Swift confirmed her engagement to the NFL star, sealing what fans had long suspected. The announcement came quietly - no press conference - just a ring on her finger in a beautiful garden.

Kelce’s legacy on and off the field Football-wise, the number speaks for itself. Monday’s catch pushed Kelce into elite company - 100 career touchdowns, counting playoffs, with 83 in the regular season. That ties him for the Chiefs’ all-time record, solidifying his reputation as one of the best tight ends ever to do it.

But off the field, Kelce continues to show how seamlessly he balances his NFL career with his very public relationship.

