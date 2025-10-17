‘I’ve got a job’: Victoria Beckham says reuniting with the Spice Girls is tempting, but she’s focused on her work

Victoria Beckham has said that the idea of reuniting with the Spice Girls still thrills her, even if she is not sure she could actually go through with it.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen and John Hill for SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, shared by Billboard, Beckham got candid about her pop past and how the thought of stepping back on stage again still lingers. She was on the show to talk about her new Netflix docuseries, but discussions quickly veered toward the Spice Girls.

“Before I was in the Spice Girls. I was so self-conscious and they made me feel that I was good enough, but being on stage, I realized as fun as it is, you know, it’s not ultimately what I want to do anymore,” she told Cohen.

“It’s tempting,” says Victoria Beckham When Cohen floated the idea of a Las Vegas residency, maybe something grand like the Sphere, Beckham laughed and said, “It’s tempting. It would be tempting, but could I take on a world tour? I can’t. I have a job”.

Advertisement

She added that she has been inspired by Oasis’s big comeback. The Gallagher brothers’ reunion tour - their first in years - is heading to Australia later this month, and it has got her thinking. “I love the idea of it,” Beckham said.

That mix of honesty and humor is the trademark of Victoria Beckham. It is what made Posh Spice - and now the designer and businesswoman she has become - so enduring.

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth takes a trip down memory lane with his father in A Road Trip to Remember documentary

From “Wannabe” to what’s next Beckham last performed with the full group in April 2024 during her 50th birthday party at Oswald’s in London. The mini-reunion turned into an impromptu performance of “Stop” and “Mama”. Before that, the last time all five - Posh, Scary, Sporty, Baby, and Ginger - shared a stage was during the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

Advertisement

The Spice Girls first exploded in 1996 with “Wannabe,” which hit No. 1 on both sides of the Atlantic and kicked off a run of nine U.K. chart-toppers. Their debut album Spice dominated the charts, spending five weeks at No. 1 in the US and 15 in the UK. After their 2000 hiatus, they reunited twice - in 2007 and again in 2018–2019 - though Beckham sat out both times.

FAQs What did Victoria Beckham say about a Spice Girls reunion? She said it was “tempting” but joked that she had a job and could not handle a full tour.

When did she last perform with the group? She last sang with all five Spice Girls at her 50th birthday party in April 2024.

Advertisement

Has she been part of any recent Spice Girls tours? No, she skipped the 2007 and 2018–2019 reunions.