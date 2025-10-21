Viral optical illusion: Think you are an expert at finding things? Spot the turtle in this photo in 5 seconds

Optical illusions are one of Reddit’s biggest trends. A viral post on the platform’s r/FindTheSniper community is really testing the observational skills of users. Initially, the photo appears to be of a simple pond scene, but there is a turtle hiding in the image. Only the sharpest minds can solve the optical illusion challenge in five seconds.

The photo shows dense water plants covering the water, and there are some dry leaves and stems too. The post is one of the toughest challenges that dropped on the subreddit recently. The r/FindTheSniper community frequently features wildlife images where animals are so well hidden that even zooming in does not help immediately.

The creature may prove difficult for many to find in five seconds. The reason for this was that the turtle’s shell and head were of the same colors as the green, yellow, and brown of the plants around it, and so it was very difficult to spot it immediately.

Optical illusion: Where is the turtle hidden? The turtle featured in the image is partially immersed on the left side of the water, somewhat beneath the cluster of tall green reeds. Its head is visible out of the water, facing left, and the tail part is the dark area under the lily pads. Once you spot the turtle, you will be able to notice its eyes, neck with the pattern, and shell with the markings.

How users reacted to the optical illusion The post garnered a lot of attention, with many claiming they were unable to spot the turtle at all. “Only a frog and tadpoles in this pond,” a comment read.

Others were quick to figure out the puzzle. “Right to the three-stemed plant in the middle (under the surface of the water),” a user wrote.

