Viral video: Joota chupai takes wild turn as man grabs groom’s shoe with his teeth, watch

The wedding season has returned across India, and with it, a new batch of clips from functions happening almost every day. One video from a recent ceremony has broken through the noise, mostly because of a groom’s shoe and the unusual way one guest tried to guard it.

Joota chupai video goes viral The clip, now circulating widely on Instagram, shows families participating in the familiar joota chupai ritual. Under the custom, the bride’s side tries to grab the groom’s shoes as soon as he removes them before entering the mandap. The groom’s relatives try to block the attempt, and the back-and-forth usually turns into a short, chaotic standoff.

In this case, the standoff escalated in an unexpected direction. The video shows a man lying flat on the floor, gripping the groom’s shoe with his teeth. Several women from the bride’s side surround him, pulling and trying to dislodge the joota.

The clip briefly rewinds to show the moments before the scramble. The women seem to be negotiating with the groom, then the frame cuts to the man already on the ground, holding the shoe like it’s the last line of defence.

A longer struggle follows. Eventually, one of the women manages to wrestle the shoe out of his mouth. Family members watch from a distance, including the newly married couple, who appear amused by the scene.

The video was posted with the caption, “The best JOOTA CHURAI ever”, set to the classic “Joote De Do Paise Le Lo” track from Hum Aapke Hain Koun, starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. The choice of song added to the familiarity of the moment for many viewers.

Social media reacts to the viral moment The clip has crossed more than two million views. Users filled the comment section with quick one-liners. One wrote, “Ye toh pitbull nikla bhai.” Another joked, “Joota khai rasam.” Others joined in as well, with one user writing, “Aisa devar toh hum bhi deserve karte hai.” One even asked, “Bhai tu kaunsa toothpaste use karta hai.”

The joota chupai custom appears at countless weddings each year, but this has become one of the more widely shared clips of the current season.

