Want to experience snowfall? Check out these places near Delhi, from Dalhousie to Auli

Winters in India range from moderate to lower moderate. While most of the states do not experience temperatures going below double digits, it isn’t the same for the northern parts of the country. To experience snowfall, tourists and visitors can take a trip around Dalhousie, Manali, and Shimla, among other places situated close to Delhi. Apart from a widespread of snow, travellers can also enjoy lush green forests, mountains, and serene beauty.

Advertisement

Here are some of the best tourist destinations in India for you to experience snowfall:

Dalhousie Situated in Himachal Pradesh, Dalhousie is one of the top locations to visit with friends and family in winter. The town provides scenic beauty, calm, and peace. While the travellers can experience snowfall here, some of the nearby places are also great to visit, such as Khajjar and Satdhara waterfalls. Dalhousie is also an apt location for camping.

Manali Manali is a high-altitude Himalayan town filled with valleys and lush green forests. Almost every year, the temperature here falls down to 2 degrees, letting the tourists and the residents experience snowfall. Apart from its scenic beauty, the location offers young enthusiasts the opportunity to indulge in adventure activities such as paragliding and river rafting.

Advertisement

Also Read | Hong Kong mourns as apartment fire death toll climbs to 146

Auli Based in the lap of the Himalayas, Auli is known as the skiing capital of India. With the temperature ranging from -4 degrees Celcius to -10 degrees Celcius, the town experiences snowfall every year while also providing scenic views for hiking enthusiasts. At a height of around 2,800 meters, travellers can also enjoy views of the Nanda Devi, Mana Parvat, and Dunagiri peaks from Auli.

Kanatal Kanatal is located in Uttarakhand and falls in close proximity to tourist places like Mussoorie, Chamba, and Rishikesh. The town is a perfect choice for weekend getaways and camping, especially as it offers the scenic view of Himalayan ranges while sitting at 8,500 feet above sea level. Travellers can try their hands at jet-skiing and river rafting.

Advertisement

Jalori Pass Situated in the Kullu district, Jalori Pass can be visited only in February-March. Due to heavy snowfall the rest of the year, it is difficult for travellers to reach the pass. It is located 10,000 feet above the sea level and is a great option for trekkers. Tirthan Valley is located nearby, and tourists can take a quick tour to enjoy the scenic views.

Shimla Shimla is one of the most scenic hill stations of India. While many tourists visit the town every year, locations like Kali Bari and colonial-era structures like Visceral Lodge and Rothney Castle are hidden gems that should be explored. People can also indulge in adventures like trekking, bird watching, and skiing.

Advertisement

Nainital The town gets its name from the crystal, eye-shaped lake situated right in the centre. Nainital is one of the best tourist places to experience snowfall and witness scenic views. For travellers wanting to spend time in nature, with a sense of calm and peace, the town is an appropriate option. Additionally, Nainital is rich in culture.

FAQs What are some places to visit in Shimla? Visceral Lodge and Rothney Castle are some locations tourists can visit.

Where is Auli located? It is situated in the state of Uttarakhand.