WATCH | Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus trailer out: Rhea Seehorn shines in Apple TV’s dark drama — plot, cast & release date

Apple TV just dropped the first trailer for Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus. Besides introducing Rhea Seehorn’s character, Carol, to the audience, the two-minute-and-two-second-long trailer sets the perfect tone for the upcoming nine-episode drama series, which will premiere with two episodes on 7 November.

Pluribus first trailer In the creepy and comical trailer, we find Carol in several vacant public spaces. At one point, a man who looks like the President of the United States speaks to Carol through the television and asks her to “Join us” and live a happy life like most people. However, Carol seems intent on returning everyone else to their typical existence of conflicted feelings, while everyone else is trying to find a way to cheer her up, as per The Wrap.

As per Apple TV’s longline, Carol is “the most miserable person on Earth”, who must save the world from happiness. Showrunner Vince Gilligan, who also created the hit show Breaking Bad, described Carol’s character as someone who is “a bit of a damaged hero, but she’s a hero nonetheless”.

The cast of Pluribus Pluribus features some seasoned actors from various walks of life. While Karolina Wydra plays Sneaky Pete, Carlos-Manuel Vesga will breathe life into the character of Donde Tú Quieras. On the other hand, guest stars like Miriam Shor and Samba Schutte will also make appearances on the series.

Variety reports that Pluribus has already been renewed for a second season at Apple TV. Sony Pictures Television produces Pluribus, and Gilligan serves as executive producer in addition to Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost.

Vince Gilligan on Pluribus Vince Gilligan had briefly opened up about Pluribus in his 2023 interview with Variety. He had very specifically pointed out that Pluribus had “no crime, and no methamphetamine,” unlike his previous projects. “The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different,” he said.

“And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that,” he had added.

FAQs When will Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus premiere on Apple TV? Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus will premiere on Apple TV on 7 November.

Who is the creator of Pluribus? Vince Gilligan is the creator of Pluribus.

What role does Rhea Seehorn play in Pluribus? Rhea Seehorn plays the protagonist Carol in Pluribus.