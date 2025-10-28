What’s on Netflix this November? Stranger Things 5: Volume 1, Charlie’s Angels, The Hangover, and more

Netflix will welcome and bid farewell to several popular titles this November. While famous franchises like Back to the Future and Ace Ventura will be entering the streaming platform in a few days, other series, such as Fast and Furious, Jurassic Park, and Sherlock Holmes, will be exiting. As per Hypebeast, here are the titles that will enter and leave Netflix this November.

Titles coming to Netflix this November Available from November 1: A Very Vintage Christmas

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Baby Driver

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Broadchurch: Season 1

Broadchurch: Season 2

Broadchurch: Season 3

Charlie’s Angels

Crazy Rich Asians

Dear Santa

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Worry Darling

Dr. Dolittle

Dr. Dolittle 2

Elvis

Frances Ha

Game Night

Happy Christmas

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

I Know What You Did Last Summer

In the Heights

Isn’t It Romantic

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Mercy

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Life of the Party

The Little Things

Merry Liddle Christmas

The Nun II

Ocean’s 8

Paddington 2

The Patriot

Ready Player One

Tenet

This Is the End

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

The Way Back

Wonka

Available from November 2:

King Richard

The Outfit

Available from November 3:

Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches

In Waves and War

Available from November 4:

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things

Minx: Seasons 1-2

Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2

Available from November 5:

Election

Heweliusz

Just Alice

Available from November 6:

The Bad Guys: Breaking In

Bride Wars

Death by Lightning

The Vince Staples Show: Season 2’

Available from November 7:

A Holiday Engagement

As You Stood By

Baramulla

Christmas in the Heartland

Frankenstein

Groom & Two Brides

Labyrinth

My Dad’s Christmas Date

Available from November 8:

Countdown: Jake vs. Tank

The Emoji Movie

Available from November 10

MARINES

Sesame Street: Volume 1 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available from November 11

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Same Time, Next Christmas

Available from November 12

A Merry Little Ex-Mas

Being Eddie

Dynamite Kiss

Eloá the Hostage: Live on TV

Mrs Playmen

Selling The OC: Season 4

Available from November 13

The Beast in Me

Delhi Crime: Season 3

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1

Koati: Season 1

Last Samurai Standing

Moulin Rouge!

The Sandlot

Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4

Available from November 14

The Crystal Cuckoo

In Your Dreams

Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis

Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius

NOUVELLE VAGUE

Available from November 15

A Royal Date for Christmas

A Sprinkle of Christmas

A Vineyard Christmas

Becoming Santa

Christmas Casanova

Everybody’s Fine

Just Like a Christmas Movie

Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade

Royally Yours, This Christmas

Available from November 17

Blue Beetle

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 12

Selena y Los Dinos

Zodiac

Available from November 18

Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That

Available from November 19

The Carman Family Deaths

Champagne Problems

Envious: Season 3

The Son of a Thousand Men

Available from November 20

A Man on the Inside: Season 2

The Follies

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 8

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4

Available from November 21

Marry Christmas

Mistletoe Mixup

ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran

Train Dreams

Available from November 24

Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 2

Santa Bootcamp

Available from November 25

Is It Cake? Holiday: Season 2

Available from November 26

Jingle Bell Heist

Stranger Things 5: Volume 1

Available from November 27

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Available from November 28

Left-Handed Girl

The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo

Titles leaving Netflix this November 47 Meters Down

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Blow

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Minions

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

She’s All That

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Starship Troopers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Thirteen

Total Recall

Varsity Blues

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Reba: Seasons 1-6

A Star Is Born

Archer: Seasons 1-13

Madame Web

Smile

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Mamma Mia!

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Seasons 1-8

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4

San Andreas

FAQs When is the last date to watch Madame Web on Netflix? You must watch Madame Web on Netflix before November 14.

How many movies from the Fast and Furious franchise will leave Netflix this November? Seven movies from the Fast and Furious franchise will leave Netflix this November.