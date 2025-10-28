What’s on Netflix this November? Stranger Things 5: Volume 1, Charlie’s Angels, The Hangover, and more

Netflix will welcome and bid farewell to several popular titles this November. While famous franchises like Back to the Future and Ace Ventura will be entering the streaming platform in a few days, other series, such as Fast and Furious, Jurassic Park, and Sherlock Holmes, will be exiting. As per Hypebeast, here are the titles that will enter and leave Netflix this November.
A Very Vintage Christmas
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Baby Driver
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Broadchurch: Season 1
Broadchurch: Season 2
Broadchurch: Season 3
Charlie’s Angels
Crazy Rich Asians
Dear Santa
Doctor Sleep
Don’t Worry Darling
Dr. Dolittle
Dr. Dolittle 2
Elvis
Frances Ha
Game Night
Happy Christmas
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
I Know What You Did Last Summer
In the Heights
Isn’t It Romantic
Judas and the Black Messiah
Just Mercy
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
Life of the Party
The Little Things
Merry Liddle Christmas
The Nun II
Ocean’s 8
Paddington 2
The Patriot
Ready Player One
Tenet
This Is the End
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
The Way Back
Wonka
Available from November 2:
King Richard
The Outfit
Available from November 3:
Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches
In Waves and War
Available from November 4:
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
Minx: Seasons 1-2
Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2
Available from November 5:
Election
Heweliusz
Just Alice
Available from November 6:
The Bad Guys: Breaking In
Bride Wars
Death by Lightning
The Vince Staples Show: Season 2’
Available from November 7:
A Holiday Engagement
As You Stood By
Baramulla
Christmas in the Heartland
Frankenstein
Groom & Two Brides
Labyrinth
My Dad’s Christmas Date
Available from November 8:
Countdown: Jake vs. Tank
The Emoji Movie
Available from November 10
MARINES
Sesame Street: Volume 1 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available from November 11
Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
Same Time, Next Christmas
Available from November 12
A Merry Little Ex-Mas
Being Eddie
Dynamite Kiss
Eloá the Hostage: Live on TV
Mrs Playmen
Selling The OC: Season 4
Available from November 13
The Beast in Me
Delhi Crime: Season 3
Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1
Koati: Season 1
Last Samurai Standing
Moulin Rouge!
The Sandlot
Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4
Available from November 14
The Crystal Cuckoo
In Your Dreams
Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis
Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius
NOUVELLE VAGUE
Available from November 15
A Royal Date for Christmas
A Sprinkle of Christmas
A Vineyard Christmas
Becoming Santa
Christmas Casanova
Everybody’s Fine
Just Like a Christmas Movie
Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade
Royally Yours, This Christmas
Available from November 17
Blue Beetle
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 12
Selena y Los Dinos
Zodiac
Available from November 18
Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That
Available from November 19
The Carman Family Deaths
Champagne Problems
Envious: Season 3
The Son of a Thousand Men
Available from November 20
A Man on the Inside: Season 2
The Follies
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 8
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4
Available from November 21
Marry Christmas
Mistletoe Mixup
ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran
Train Dreams
Available from November 24
Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 2
Santa Bootcamp
Available from November 25
Is It Cake? Holiday: Season 2
Available from November 26
Jingle Bell Heist
Stranger Things 5: Volume 1
Available from November 27
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Available from November 28
Left-Handed Girl
The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo
47 Meters Down
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Blow
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Happy Gilmore
Horrible Bosses
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Minions
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
She’s All That
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Starship Troopers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Thirteen
Total Recall
Varsity Blues
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Reba: Seasons 1-6
A Star Is Born
Archer: Seasons 1-13
Madame Web
Smile
A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4
First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Mamma Mia!
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Seasons 1-8
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4
San Andreas
You must watch Madame Web on Netflix before November 14.
Seven movies from the Fast and Furious franchise will leave Netflix this November.
Frankenstein will be available on Netflix from November 7.