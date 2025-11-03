Who is David Harbour? Everything about the actor's controversy with Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown

British actress Millie Bobby Brown is reported to have filed a complaint against her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour. In an exclusive report, the Daily Mail claims that this action was taken before the shooting for the final season of the Netflix series began.

The allegations against Harbour are for ‘harassment and bullying’. The result of the internal inquiry instituted by Netflix is not known. When contacted by the Mail, the streaming platform’s officials refused to speak on the matter.

The Daily Mail quoted an anonymous source who told the publication, “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

Harbour has been involved in controversy before. He is accused of having cheated on his now-estranged wife, Lily Allen. However, in the latest episode, there are no allegations of any sexual misconduct on the part of the veteran actor. But in this case, the newspaper is reporting that Allen supported her husband fully.

“Lily supported him throughout it all. It was a brutal time,” a source told the news outlet.

Who is David Harbour? Even before the latest controversy came to light, David Harbour was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. As per Elle Australia, his estranged wife, Lily Allen, released her latest music album, West End Girl, which is seen to contain thinly-veiled attacks on her husband and his marital infidelity. There are also references to peculiar sexual acts and implements, which add to the controversy quotient of the album.

The veteran actor has denied the allegations implied in the album. But the coming forward of a lady claiming to be the mistress of the actor alluded to in the songs has only added fuel to the fire.

David started his acting career in 1994 with theater, where he performed at The Theater at Monmouth at Cumston Hall in Monmouth, Maine. He played the recurring character of Dr. Reed Akley in the first season of the historical drama series Manhattan. His breakthrough came with Stranger Things, where he plays the character of Jim Hopper.

David Harbour and Stranger Things Stranger Things is one of the most popular shows on Netflix since its premiere in 2016. Millie Bobby Brown, who was 12 at the time, became a household name due to the success of this show. Now 21, the actress plays the character of Eleven, the adopted daughter of Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, Elle Australia informs.

In the show, Eleven is a girl possessing psychokinetic and telepathic powers. She escapes from a government lab and is then adopted by Hopper, who is an ex-police chief.

The upcoming season of Stranger Things would be the last one of the famous show. This controversy now threatens to divert focus from the gripping finale that fans and the producers were looking forward to.

FAQs Who is David Harbour? Harbour is an actor who is currently playing a key character in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Who is Millie Bobby Brown? Brown plays Eleven in Stranger Things, a role she has played since the age of 12 and has gained recognition for.