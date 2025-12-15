Woman leaves ₹24 lakh Hermes Birkin handbag unattended in Dubai to see how safe it is: Here’s what happened

It is common to see people misplace their belongings in public spaces. Wallets, phones and bags often go missing, leaving owners anxious and frustrated. In many cities, once something is forgotten, the chances of getting it back are slim. A recent social media video, however, claims the situation may be different in Dubai.

A woman’s social experiment has now gone viral, drawing attention to the city’s reputation for safety.

Woman leaves ₹ 24 lakh handbag unattended Instagram user Alisha Hamirani shared a video in which she deliberately left her luxury Hermes Birkin handbag unattended in Dubai’s Gold Souk area. The bag is valued at Dh100,000, roughly $27,000 or over ₹24 lakh.

The idea, she said, was to test whether Dubai truly lives up to its image as a safe and secure city. After leaving the bag behind, Alisha boarded an abra, or water taxi, and travelled to Bur Dubai.

Nervous wait during the abra ride In the video, Alisha admitted she felt nervous during the ride, unsure whether the bag would still be where she left it. She mentioned that the abra was “practically empty” and that she had to wait a few minutes before it departed.

Adding a touch of humour, she recalled a previous incident involving a Christian Dior bag. “The last time I did this, my husband took a year to trust me enough to buy me a gift after that one,” she said.

‘Moment of truth’ brings relief After completing the ride, Alisha returned to the spot where she had left her handbag. The video shows her spotting the bag exactly where it was placed. “I see it. Oh my god. Only in Dubai,” she said, visibly relieved.

Sharing the clip, she captioned it, “I left my 100,000 AED Birkin on the Abra. How do you think it went?”

Mixed reactions online The video quickly gained traction, with users sharing varied reactions in the comments section.

Several viewers praised Dubai’s safety. “Yes, only in the UAE,” one user wrote. Another added, “Many times I forgot my mobile in parks and supermarkets and found it in the same place after hours. Only in Dubai.”

Others were more cautious. One user shared an experience of leaving shopping bags near Jumeirah Beach Residence, only to find one missing later. “The guards told me you can’t leave bags after 11 PM. It’s not safe,” the comment read.

Another user noted that similar experiences can happen in countries like Norway, adding that lost items are often handed over to the police.

The video has sparked a wider discussion online about public safety, personal responsibility and how different cities handle lost belongings.

FAQs What was the purpose of leaving the handbag unattended in Dubai? The woman said the act was a social experiment meant to test and highlight Dubai’s reputation as a safe and secure city for residents and visitors.