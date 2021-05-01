Starting today, all health insurers have to mandatorily offer the Arogya Sanjeevani policy, an indemnity-based health insurance policy, with a sum insured ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹10 lakh.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has enhanced the maximum sum insured limit of this health policy. In July 2020, the regulator had allowed insurers to create sum insured options as per their own needs, removing the maximum sum insured limit from the Arogya Sanjeevani policy.

However, Irdai has again capped the maximum sum insured limit to ₹10 lakh, which is higher than the initial maximum sum insured limit of ₹5 lakh.

Take a look at five things before buying this health policy.

Entry age

The minimum entry age to buy this policy is 18 years and the maximum is 65 years. Dependent children between the age of 3 months and 25 years will be covered. However, if the child is above 18 years of age and financially independent, then he/she will not be eligible for coverage in the subsequent renewals.

Coverage

The coverage is offered up to the extent of the sum insured opted by the policyholder. They can buy a policy with a maximum sum insured of ₹10 lakh. Pre- and post-hospitalisation medical expenses incurred for 30 days before the date of hospitalisation and 60 days from the date of discharge from the hospital, are covered respectively.

Daycare treatments

All daycare treatments are covered in Arogya Sanjeevani Policy. Daycare treatment means medical treatment and any surgical procedure which are undertaken under general or local anesthesia in a hospital/daycare centre in less than 24 hours because of technological advancement, and which would have otherwise required hospitalisation of more than 24 hours. Treatment taken on an outpatient basis is not included in the policy.

Cumulative Bonus

The policy period is one year. However, it is subject to lifelong renewability and policyholders are eligible for the cumulative bonus. Sum insured, excluding cumulative bonus, will be increased by 5% in respect of each claim-free policy year, provided the policy is renewed without a break, subject to a maximum of 50% of the sum insured. However, if you make a claim in any particular year, the cumulative bonus accrued will get reduced at the same rate at which it has accrued in the previous year.

Sub-limits

> Sub-limit related to room-rent

The sub-limit for room rent is up to 2% of the sum insured, subject to a maximum of ₹5000 per day. Besides, the sub-limit for ICU charges is up to 5% of the sum insured, subject to a maximum of ₹10,000 per day.

The expense incurred on ambulance services is capped at ₹2,000 per hospitalization.

> Sub-limit related to treatment

The reatment costs towards cataract operation are allowed only up to 25% of the sum insured or ₹40000 whichever is lower. The sub-limit assigned for modern treatment methods and advancements in technology are up to 50% of the sum insured.

Every claim under the health policy is subject to a copayment of 5% applicable to the claim amount admissible and payable as per the terms and conditions of the health policy.

Points to note

A policyholder can pay a premium on a yearly, half-yearly, quarterly and monthly basis.

For yearly payment of mode, a fixed 30 days grace period is allowed and for all other modes of payment, a fixed 15 days grace period is allowed.

