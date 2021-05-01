5 important things to know about Arogya Sanjeevani health policy

The policy period is one year. However, it is subject to lifelong renewability and policyholders are eligible for the cumulative bonus. Sum insured, excluding cumulative bonus, will be increased by 5% in respect of each claim-free policy year, provided the policy is renewed without a break, subject to a maximum of 50% of the sum insured. However, if you make a claim in any particular year, the cumulative bonus accrued will get reduced at the same rate at which it has accrued in the previous year.