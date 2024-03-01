7 possible reasons for rejection of your health insurance claim
Understanding health insurance can be intricate, and regrettably, claim rejections pose a significant concern for many individuals.
The way individuals perceive health insurance and the significance of healthcare access has been significantly influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the pandemic heightened individuals’ awareness regarding the unpredictable nature of health and the possibility of sudden, severe illness. Consequently, there is now a heightened demand for financial protection to cover unforeseen medical expenses.