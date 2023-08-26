Are We Ready for a $100 Billion Catastrophe? How About $200 Billion?
Telis Demos , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 26 Aug 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Summary
- Insurance companies are struggling to keep up with economic growth, population shifts, inflation trends and the most unpredictable variable of all: the rising prevalence of natural disasters—big and small
Will America dodge another bullet? Years often pass without a major hurricane making landfall, and 2023’s storm season, set to peak in a couple of weeks, may be no different. What is different is the potential financial shock if one does hit.
