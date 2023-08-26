Are We Ready for a $100 Billion Catastrophe? How About $200 Billion?

The National Hurricane Center issued its first-ever tropical storm watch for Southern California this month—a reminder that extremely unlikely events can, and do, happen. Another unlikely event occurred just over 30 years ago, when Hurricane Andrew landed in southern Florida during what was an otherwise light season. At the time, Andrew was a wake-up call for the insurance industry, resulting in the rise of new kinds of reinsurers—firms that backstop other insurers—relying on computer models to price extreme risks. But were the same storm to repeat this year, it might cause a far bigger disruption. That is because a combination of climate change, economic and population growth, and inflation of all kinds has challenged insurers’ grasp of what exactly “the worst" entails.

