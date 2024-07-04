Budget 2024: Health insurers seek more attractive tax incentives—and a health regulator
In a country where about 73% of the population doesn’t have health insurance, the industry believes aggressive government incentives could encourage more people to buy medical insurance policies.
In the interim budget for 2024-25 presented in February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman increased the government’s allocation towards the health sector by nearly 14%. But considering India’s strained public health infrastructure, insurance industry experts believe the government could do more to ensure more people have access to quality healthcare.