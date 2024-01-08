Buying Home and Auto Insurance Used to Be Routine. It’s Becoming a Nightmare.

Prices for coverage can be all over the place, forcing consumers to shop around. Nancy Piel, who lives Lake Forest, Ill., a Chicago suburb, contacted three agents last year after Nationwide increased the cost of insuring her two homes and 2011 minivan to $18,000. According to one agent, Chubb quoted even more: $29,000. She ended up insuring with Cincinnati Insurance for $10,500. The coverages were all very similar, she said. Chubb, which caters to high-net-worth customers, offers services not typically available with mainstream policies.