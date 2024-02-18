Car insurance: Why should you opt for ‘Pay as You Drive’ cover?
Car insurance plan enables policyholder to save money on their ‘own damage’ component depending on the total number of kilometers covered in a year.
Have you ever thought of the financial burden your vehicle insurance incurs regardless of the vehicle’s usage? What if you take your car out of the garage only once a week for a short drive. Effectively, less car usage means lower possibility of collision and therefore, leads to fewer insurance claims.